The band confirmed they will be headlining at a 2024 Heritage Live Concert date at Audley End.

With huge singles such as ‘One Step Beyond’, ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘House of Fun’, ‘Our House’, and more, Madness have become one of the most celebrated British bands of all-time since their emergence from Camden Town in the 1970s.

This amazing performance will take place along with special guests the Lightning Seeds and Old Time Sailors on August 2, 2024.

The show will be opened by the Old Time Sailors, who take audiences back to the 19th Century with their immersive experience of seafaring music performed with traditional instruments.

Lightning Seeds, most famous for their football anthem 3 Lions, will perform after this with hits from all their albums.

Heritage Live, hosted by GCE Live, concerts are staged at some of England’s most beautiful and culturally significant venues.

Giles Cooper, promoter from GCE Live, said: “2024 is set to be another vintage year for Heritage Live at Audley End.

"Madness are an absolute favourite for so many, and so we are delighted to be hosting them this year, for what will truly be a sensational show."

Previously announced for Heritage Live at Audley End 2024 is Richard Ashcroft, who will headline on Saturday 3rd August.

Presale tickets are available to purchase from November 30 at 9am and general sale of tickets commences on December 1 at 9am, with VIP packages available.

Gates open at 3pm and the event finishes at 10.30pm.

To purchase general sale tickets head to: www.axs.com/heritagelive

To pre-register for presale access head to: https://arep.co/p/madness-audleyend