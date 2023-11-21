Tendring Council already provides such bins in its unisex, female and disabled toilets, but is now looking to support the Boys Need Bins campaign from Prostate Cancer UK.

The initiative is calling for sanitary bins to made be available in male toilets too, to support those who live with incontinence.

Gina Placey, Tendring Council cabinet member for partnerships, said sanitary bins could be needed by a wide range of men.

She said: “These bins are something which can quickly and easily improve the lives of the many men who, for a variety of reasons, may have issues with incontinence and need to change, and dispose of, pads.

“This is a hidden problem which is much wider than you may think; a third of men aged over-65 experience urinary incontinence and 1 in 20 men aged over-60 live with bowel incontinence.

“I am therefore pleased we are trialling this, in the hope that a small change from us can make a big improvement in the lives of many of our residents.

“This trial will only be successful if these facilities are not abused or misused, so can I stress that they are only for sanitary waste and not to be used as a general bin.”

Nick Ridgman, head of health information and clinical support at Prostate Cancer UK, welcomed the council's decision to introduce the bins.

He added: “A man living with incontinence shouldn’t have to worry that he might have to carry around his own used pads when he’s out of the house, just because he can’t access a sanitary bin to dispose of it hygienically.

“For the hundreds of thousands of men in the UK living with incontinence, this is their reality.

"Their lives are being limited by the taboo that surrounds male incontinence, and the anxiety caused by a lack of basic facilities in men’s toilets.

"We're delighted that Tendring Council is backing our Boys Need Bins campaign and introducing sanitary bins in their men's public loos.

"While we eventually want laws to change so that all men have access to a bin, in the meantime it's exciting that real change is happening across the UK, as the campaign builds momentum."