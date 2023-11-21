On Tuesday November 21, an Essex Police fraud and scam officer joined the Walton and Frinton police community support officers at Parkers Garden Centre in Frinton.

Also joined by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the officers discussed the latest scams in the area as well as home safety.

Further ‘Let’s Talk’ events are advertised in the Events tab of Essex Police - Tendring District’s Facebook page.

A spokesman said: “We are always looking for new locations, please let us know if you have somewhere you would like us to visit with a ‘Let’s Talk’ event in Tendring or a local Community group where you can also receive crime prevention advice.

“Any suggestions can be sent to our dedicated E mail address tendringcpt@essex.pnn.police.uk.

“If you have a group in Tendring that you feel would benefit from our Fraud Officer attending, please contact 42079913@essex.police.uk”.