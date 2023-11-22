Access Dignity Care Limited provides domiciliary care to adults across Tendring district and contract with Essex County Council.

The company has won an award created by Essex County Council for social value under the theme of health, wellbeing and independence for all ages.

The organisation runs the Forget Me Not Café and Choir, a free initiative supporting people in the local community both living with and supporting those with dementia.

These sessions run on Fridays from 2pm until 4pm at Walton Community Centre.

Karlie McGregor, CEO of Access Dignity Care Limited, said: “We are extremely proud of the award and what it stands for.

"A lot of love and passion has gone into the Forget Me Not café and choir and we are very grateful to receive this level of recognition from Essex County Council.

"The forget me not group has become a family that support each other in what can be very difficult times.

"Supporting those living with dementia is personally something very close to my heart as my grandfather lived with the disease for many years.

"I urge anyone that feels they could benefit from the group to come along, you will be welcomed with open arms.”

Along with the many weekly activities put on for the attendees, the group also integrates with a preschool nursery that is also based in the community centre and the two generations often garden together.

The primary goal of the café is to provide a safe and free of charge place where adults with dementia and their families can come out of the home and enjoy activities together.

Karlie adds: "The group has been extremely successful and has regular attendees each week and our doors are always open to new members.

"For some this is their only activity to enjoy for the week and the only opportunity they get to access the community.

"Therefore we aim to continue running the club and to further develop and extend the service offered to the wider community."