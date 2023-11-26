UnSealed, opened in 2019 by mother and daughter duo Zoe Tipple and Kayleigh Seal, celebrated its fourth anniversary this week.

The store, based in The Grove, Clacton, gives environmentally-minded shoppers the chance to limit their reliance on single-use plastics.

Those who visit the shop and purchase any of the dried loose foods, cleaning products, or other items on offer, are encouraged to take along re-usable vessels.

Sale of its liquid refills has continued to rise and in the past four years more tghan 11,500 litres has been sold, meaning less plastic bottles have been bought and then thrown away.

Kayleigh said: "We have been and continue to be overwhelmed by the support shown to our more environmentally friendly way of shopping, people are really getting behind the idea of bringing their own containers and only buying what they need.

"Shopping the refill way is the perfect way of reducing food waste as well as packaging waste which ends up heading to landfill.

"We have been heartened by the reaction of people new to the area who have sought us out as they used a refill store in their previous town and were excited to find one in Clacton."

The company's biggest achievement this year was winning the Tendring for Growth business award in the Independent Retailer category after being nominated by their loyal customers.

The shop has also continued to expand their beach toy library scheme with nine new locations along the seafront from Martello Bay to Holland Haven, which were also turned into a mini art trail where each library got a makeover from local talented artists.

After securing funding from the International Tree Federation and the David Cock Foundation, the shop will be planting the first ever community fruit trees, with 20 going to create a community orchard in Holland on sea.

Following on from the success of their re-spook, re-wear, re-scare Halloween costume charity event, which raised £455, they will be holding a pre-loved Christmas jumper switch up event raise money for Save the Children fund.

Kayleigh said: "Don't buy new Re Ho Ho Ho Home those jumpers this Christmas."

The shop is accepting any Christmas jumper donations which can be dropped off in store.

She added: "In the run up to Christmas please remember to shop local and support independent stores. All your high street wants for Christmas is you."

Unsealed Eco Refill store www.un-sealed.co.uk