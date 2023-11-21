Clacton Pier will be unveiling its new Christmas look as they welcome Santa Claus and get him settled into to his North Pole-style grotto.

The attraction has lined-up a magical experience for all ages, including animatronic characters, singing reindeer in their stables and the chance to enjoy supper with the main man himself.

Important - Father Christmas and one of his elves (Image: Clacton Pier)

The entire pier has been decked out in colourful festive decorations and transformed into a winter wonderland with a giant Christmas tree at the entrance to the site.

Sidney the Seagull, the pier's infamous mascot, will also be flapping around greeting his young fans in his sparkly new festive outfit.

On December 16, 17 and 23 the opportunity to have supper with Santa, a meal made up of a roast dinner and a gingerbread man, plus mulled wine for the adults, will also be available.

Yummy - Some of the festive treats available during the meal (Image: Clacton Pier)

This package also includes meeting Santa, Mrs Claus, singing elves and Sidney, as well as a soft toy for the children and a voucher for free entry to soft play on a customisable date.

The grotto will be first opened on November 25 and 26 and will continue to open every following weekend until Christmas Eve.

Pier director Billy Ball said the Christmas Festival is one of the attraction’s main events of the year and a very special one.

Smiles - Mrs Claus and two very happy children (Image: Clacton Pier)

Billy said: “Over the past few years we have invested heavily in the purpose-built grotto with the reindeer stables and animatronic characters such as Frosty the Snowman and elves,

“The new addition this year is Supper with Santa which be available on the three dates next month and is a package we believe will prove popular so make sure you don’t miss out.

“Our staff have worked very hard to transform the pier to create a magical environment and experience.”

Among the offers available are the Grotto Adventure and Christmas Cracker deal.

For more information head to clactonpier.co.uk