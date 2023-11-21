Tendring Council has said almost 39,000 accounts are registered with its MyTendring app, an online 24/7 self-service portal.

The app allows people to check their bin days, report missed waste collections, and carry out a whole range of other tasks without the need to phone the authority.

New services are being added to the portal meaning users will soon be able to check their council tax bill and payments securely via MyTendring.

Peter Kotz, Tendring Council's portfolio holder responsible for digital services, said more accounts were being created all the time.

“MyTendring is a really useful and easy way for people to access our services, from reporting issues they have to checking information specific to their address," he said.

“What’s more, they do can do so at any time of the day or night from the comfort of their home, without needing to call us up, making it much more convenient for our residents.

“We’re still adding services, so even if you don’t use any of the current tasks on there, why not sign up for an account today so you can in the future.”

To sign up for a MyTendring account visit tendringdc.gov.uk and click on MyTendring on the top menu.