Jeremy Hunt will detail the bid to reduce the delays to projects, including National Grid’s Norwich to Tilbury scheme, because of planning objections in his autumn statement on Wednesday.

Homes closest to new electricity substations, including a proposed site in Tendring, could also benefit from Mr Hunt’s move to slash bills.

The Treasury declined to say who would be paying for the discount on bills.

Rosie Pearson, of the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons action group, has accused the Chancellor of “treating communities and nature with contempt”.

Campaigner - Rosie Pearson

“Government needs to stop ignoring communities,” she said.

“An offshore grid in the east of England saves £2billion. Instead of patronising us with bribes, the Government needs to listen to the 27,000 people who signed a petition calling for an offshore grid.”

Wednesday’s announcement will come alongside plans to halve the time it takes to deliver new electricity networks to seven years, and a prioritisation of the rollout of electric vehicle charging points.

Mr Hunt has also hinted he could unveil tax cuts as part of the autumn statement.