The Braintree MP became Home Secretary in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s latest reshuffle.

Previously Foreign Secretary for more than a year, he replaced Suella Braverman following her sacking.

Speaking exclusively to the Braintree and Witham Times, Mr Cleverly said it was “in at the deep end” so far during his first few days in the new role, however added it is a “privilege” to take on the job.

“It is in at the deep end, but the reality is when you have the privilege of a job like this, it is always in at the deep end”, Mr Cleverly.

The new Home Secretary also joked of a “continuing pattern” of big things to solve when appointed to new cabinet roles.

He said: “I am conscious there is a pattern.

“When I was appointed Foreign Secretary, a couple of days later her late Majesty passed away and we had to initiate all the funeral arrangements, which was an incredibly busy and high profile event, so that was in at the deep end.

“And this time, when asked to step in as Home Secretary by the Prime Minster last week, within a couple of days we had the Supreme Court judgement so both jobs have been in at the deep end to start.”

However, despite the busy beginnings, Mr Cleverly stressed how much he enjoys the role and is looking forward to serving as Home Secretary.

He said: “It is an amazing job and it is one of the most important in Government.

“It goes to the absolute heart of what I think is the first duty of Government is, which is to protect the people of the country you serve, and that is the primary function of the Home Office.

“Whether it be local policing or preventing international terrorism it is a really key function.

“I am still learning the ropes of course, but it really is an amazing job.”