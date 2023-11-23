A cast of more than 45 children and adults from the Brightlingsea Musical Theatre Group will be performing to crowds of people in a new show based on a hit film.

The Brightlingsea Community Centre will be lit up for Christmas as the cast takes to the stage, performing some classic festive songs.

The performers have been rehearsing festive songs since the summer and are said to be “looking forward to finally bringing the production to life.”

Show: performers rehearsing for the show (Image: Lucy Weaver)

A spokesman for the theatre group said: “The story follows the Christmas-hating teacher, Paul Maddens, and his new teaching assistant, Mr Poppy, as they help the children of St Bernadette's primary school produce a Nativity worthy of a visit from Hollywood.”

The show is on at Brightlingsea Community Centre from Thursday, November 30 to Saturday, December 2.

Tickets cost £6.50 for children and £9.50 for adults. They are available from Spirals in Brightlingsea or via 07738258131.

Shows are on every night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, with an additional show on Saturday morning at 11am.