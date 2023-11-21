The Yorkshire outfitters were original tenants when Clacton Shopping Village first opened 25 years ago.

TOG24 was founded in 1958 and has experienced significant growth in recent years.

The new 1,700 square foot shop employs a manager and four staff.

The store left Clacton 24 years ago.

Head of Retail, Kevin Harris, said: “Clacton is a good value site in an area where we aren’t well represented but where we see an opportunity.”

He added: “We’ve been very impressed with the people at Clacton. They’ve been very good, very approachable and have bent over backwards to make us welcome and that has touched a chord with us.

Interior - TOG24 (Image: Submitted)

“We also feel we couldn’t have picked a better time to open, Christmas is just around the corner and traditionally we do very well then because we offer a quality product.

“TOG stands for Truth over Glory and that’s something we believe in.

“No-one remembers being warm when they’ve been stood on a hill but they do remember if they were soaking wet and cold.

“We believe we can make this store very successful but we also want to become part of the local community and that’s something we encourage our managers to do and to get involved with local charities and organisations.”

Leanne Pfrang, operations manager for Clacton Shopping Village, said: “The arrival of TOG24 means that we are once again full with all our units taken and with very positive footfall and sales figures.

“We’re delighted to welcome TOG24, a prestige brand known for its quality, and they will join other major national retailers such as Home Bargains and JD Sports here.

Retailer - TOG24 (Image: Submitted)

“It means we continue to have a mix of big names and local independents and are attracting record levels of footfall and with over 250 people employed on site it means the shopping village plays a major part not just in the local economy but also in the community.”

To see what’s on at Clacton Shopping Village, go to http://www.clactonshoppingvillage.com/ or to https://www.facebook.com/ClactonShopping/?locale=en_GB