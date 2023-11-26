Found in the new Linden Homes' Finches Park estate development, off Halstead Road, the fenced play area is now ready to be used by children of all ages.

The park includes swings, an embankment slide, natural play features and seating.

A ceremony was held to officially open the new facilities and both Finches Park residents and members of the Linden Homes site team attended the event.

Residents of Finches Park, Syed and Evelina Hoque, officially cut the ribbon to open the park.

Opening - Syed and Evelina Hoque cutting the ribbon to open the park (Image: Linden Homes)

Linden Homes, which is part of the Vistry Group, funded the installation of the playground at a total cost of £55,896.

Jason Colmer, sales and marketing director at Vistry Eastern, said: “Providing a fun and safe place for children to play is an important part of creating a new neighbourhood.

"Declaring the playground ‘open for business’ was a great moment in the progress of our work at Finches Park.

“The play equipment was quickly put to very good use by some of the youngest of our new residents at Finches Park, which is what it’s all about.”

Kids - Children at the park's opening event excited to use the new equipment (Image: Linden Homes)

Finches Park is set to have 253 new homes, ranging from two to five-bedroom properties, with a mix of houses, apartments and bungalows, on the 46-acre site.

To date, 143 homes at Finches Park have been completed and construction is due to come to an end in 2026.

As part of the planning agreement for the wider development, Linden Homes is also making contributions to local infrastructure and facilities.

These include funding for the maintenance of the open space provided at Finches Park as well as investment in local schools and healthcare.

A grassed kickabout area will also be installed nearby the play area as part of the planning agreement for the new homes.

For more information head to: lindenhomes.co.uk.