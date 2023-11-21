Matt Pearson is the man behind the idea, which comes after a difficult festive season last year.

Matt said: "Last Christmas, I found myself between jobs, and with the cost of living I felt I couldn’t give my family a great Christmas."

Beginnings - The base of the tree of lights (Image: Matt Pearson)

Matt went on to find a permanent role as a technical manager for SMS UPVC, in Colchester, in which he has found job security.

Matt said: "With their support, I have found a career for life. I just feel that this Christmas, I can give a little back."

Equipment - The lights and poles needed to create the tree (Image: Matt Pearson)

He is attempting to create the tallest light tree in Clacton to spread a bit of festive joy.

It is estimated to be nearly 7.5m tall once it is fully complete Matt hopes it will bring joy and festive cheer to those passing his house on St John’s road.

Tall - The tree light in all its glory (Image: Matt Pearson)

Matt hopes to try and raise a bit of money for charity.

He added: "I would love to do something quirky for charity, for Jingle Balls for testicular cancer and Jingle Boobs for breast cancer.

"However, it's all alien to me so any help in sourcing advertisement or collection pots would be greatly appreciated."

The Christmas tree light switch on will take place on December 1 at 6pm.