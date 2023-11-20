On Sunday morning, the RNLI launched a crew at around 3.45am after it had been reported that two people were in water adjacent from the Paddle Bay Diner, in lower promenade east, Clacton.

The D-Class ILB boat was sent out in pitch-black conditions, using torches and thermal imaging cameras to try and search for the causalities.

A third person was also reported to be in the water, so the Atlantic 85 B-Class was launched at 4.11am.

Search & Rescue - Two lifeboats were dispatched for yesterday's incident. This image is taken from a previous RNLI mission (Image: RNLI)

A spokesman said: “Shortly after, two casualties were located on the beach around the area of Vista Road, both had been in the water but had self-recovered to the shore.

“Whilst both units then started to replan their search for the third casualty, they were informed that the third casualty was home safe and well.”

The crew were then stood down by the coastguard.

The lifeboats returned to the station and were subsequently cleaned, refuelled and ready for the next potential mission by 4.57am.

The organisation provides a 24-hour search and rescue service in Clacton and across the UK.

It has over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland.

If you see anyone struggling in or around water, it is advised to dial 999 and ask the coastguard for help.