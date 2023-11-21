Members of the public are invited to have their say on an ambitious blueprint for growth in Jaywick Sands.

A consultation begins today on Tendring Council’s draft Jaywick Sands Place Plan, which has been in the works since Autumn 2022.

Some short-term actions included in the plan are improvements to parks and gardens, better beach access, improved footpaths bus stops and alleys and making Brooklands one-way to traffic.

Longer-term strategic aims include securing funding for improved flood defences which protect the community without blocking access and sight of the beach.

The cost of completing all of the actions over two decades is estimated at £120 million, and the plan sets out where this will require external funding. Of this total, £84 million is the estimated price tag of the preferred flood defence option.

You can have your say at: www.tendringdc.gov.uk/jaywicksandsconsultations, or by attending one of several drop-in sessions being held in the community.

These exhibition events are taking place on November 25, from 12-3pm, at Community Resource Centre, Brooklands, November 29, from 11am-1.30pm, at Sunspot, Lotus Way and December 1, from 1-2.30pm, at Inclusion Ventures, Broadway.

Other dates are December 2, from 12.30-2.30pm, at Golf Green Hall, Golf Green Road, December 6, from 11am-1.30pm, at Sunspot, Lotus Way and December 7, from 10am-12pm, at St Christopher’s Church, Meadow Way.

Andy Baker, Tending Council Cabinet Member for Planning and Housing, said the views of the community were really important to shape the final version of the plan before it became council strategy.

Baker said: “Residents’ views were so helpful in shaping this version, from our initial draft consultation held last year, and our overall approach to what we do in Jaywick Sands is to work with and for the community

“This is an ambitious plan to protect and improve Jaywick Sands, making the most of its huge potential. So please make your voice heard during this consultation.”

The consultation closes at 5pm on January 8, 2024, after which the responses will be considered before the Place Plan is adopted by the council.