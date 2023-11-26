Online casino Luck.com analysed data on the number of bars, pubs and clubs, the average cost of a pint, the average cost of a takeaway and safety scores for walking alone at night to determine the top cities for partygoers in the UK.

Chelmsford scored 60.31, making it the 10th best city for nightlife in the UK.

The ranking also revealed the city has 20 bars and clubs per 100,000 people, 97 pubs per 100,000 people and was rated 60 out of 100 for safety of walking home at night.

Furthermore, the average cost of a beer was said to be £4, while the average cost of a McDonald's meal is £5.79.

Truro in Cornwall took the crown, with a score of 70.35.

This was followed by Lichfield in Staffordshire which scored 69.40.

Wrexham, perhaps best known for its football ties to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, took the bronze medal with a score of 67.83.

In fourth place is Salisbury, home to the world-famous Stonehenge, which had a score of 67.

Durham ranked fifth and scored 65.17.

Chester ranked in sixth place on 62.68 while Derby and Bradford tied for seventh on 60.77.

This was followed by Bangor in eighth place on 60.60 and Perth in ninth on 60.35.