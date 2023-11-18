A key advantage for ordering, is that you can scan a QR code to order hot food, as illustrated in positive google reviews.

Keep an ear out for when there will be live music.

Killick’s restaurant and bar offers surf-and-turf alongside cocktails - and there is even a dessert menu.

One five-star Trip-advisor reviewer, referring to the Prezzo chain next door, said:

“If I had to choose between the two I’d eat here again and give the family run business my custom.”

Independent: the restaurant and bar is run by a brother-and-sister Killick duo (Image: Steve Brading)

With three levels – a nightclub upstairs, a bar below, and a seafront-based sports bar in-between – Tom Peppers dominates both the seafront and the TripAdvisor rankings, being rated number 1 for nightlife in Clacton.

As well as football events such as the Euro 2024 qualifiers being available, there are Wednesday Jukebox and pool nights along with Thursday DJ night-parties to look out for on Facebook.

Dance: Tom Peppers' upstairs level is a nightclub (Image: Steve Brading)

Another sports bar on the list is Kazza's bar, which is also a shisha bar meaning it is an establishment where people can smoke and share flavoured tobacco.

The bar has a wide-range of musical acts, from a swing and soul duo to a 'sax and the voice' tribute act being guests in the past month.

Clacton's 'Miss Terry Tour' further gave plenty of cheer in the bar's first-ever LGBT event this October, followed by a fancy-dress Halloween party rounding off the month.

Fun: There are many enjoyable events at Kazza's bar from sports to karaoke to drag (Image: Steve Brading)

Last on the seafront is the 'My Big Fat Greek Taverna', owned by the Smedley who love their own traditional Cypriot cuisine.

A 'taverna' is a Greek word which does not precisely translate to the word 'restaurant' and so is apt for this venue, which like a tavern, serves beer and other alcoholic beverages.

One TripAdvisor reviewer, who gave 5-stars, said:

"This is the best Greek taverna that we have been to, even beats the originals in Greece. Superb ambiance, you would really think that you have been transported over to Greece."

Taverna: Enjoy delicious Cypriot cuisine and a variety of alcohol by the seafront (Image: Steve Brading)