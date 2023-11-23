The Place Plan is long-term Tendring Council-led strategy which hopes to reinvigorate Jaywick over the course of the next 20 years.

The final draft has now been sent out to public consultation with residents being encouraged to provide feedback and raise any concerns they may have with the proposal.

The scheme is made-up of a combination of so-called 'quick wins' and longer term visions.

The suggested 'quick wins' include establishing a one-way traffic flow in the Brooklands area, making improvements to parks and gardens, ensuring there is better beach access, and improving footpaths, bus stops, and alleys in the village.



Jaywick Sands - A photo of Jaywick Sands from 2020 (Image: Samantha Puckett)

In terms of longer term goals, the plan will look to secure funding for improved flood defences in the area, with £84 million of the overall £120 million being used for the defences.

Councillor Andy Baker, Tendring Council cabinet member for planning and housing, said he was keen to hear people’s views on the final version of the plan.

He said: “This is a vision and ambition for what Jaywick Sands could be in the future.

“We have already seen some fantastic work take place in the community: new council homes, the Sunspot development, and the Healthy Homes team working to improve the standard of housing locally.

Part of the plan - an artist’s impressions of how the preferred (unfunded) flood defence options could look along the Jaywick Sands seafront in Brooklands and the Village (Image: Tendring Council)

"This Place Plan will build upon that, particularly the quick wins – demonstrating this plan, once approved, will not just sit on a shelf.

“We have made changes to the original version based on the previous consultation, with some really positive engagement with the local community, and I would encourage people to again have their say in this next round of consultation.”

The initial version of the Place Plan went out for consultation in Autumn 2022 and has been revised and factored in updated information from the council’s planning policy and local plan committee.

The feedback period will last until the start of the new year in 2024 and residents will be able to have their say via an online survey or through in-person exhibition events being held around Jaywick.