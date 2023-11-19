A MAN is due to be sentenced after he admitted a knife offence.

Wayne Patten, of Marinor Court, Clacton, appeared in Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old admitted threatening a person with a bladed article earlier this year.

A judge will sentence Patten at a later date.

Essex Police launched a knife amnesty across the county last year by placing 14 knife bins in locations across Essex, including one at Clacton Police Station.