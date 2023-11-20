Lesley Tanner, 60, from Kirby Cross, is a foot health practitioner who put on a fundraiser at Frinton Golf Club on November 10 as a way of honouring her late friend Dawn Bennett.

Dawn sadly died of cancer at the age of 42-years-old.

The night held in her memory boasted music from 60s and 70s duo Tricks of the Trade, a mentalist called Sean Larter, a buffet, raffle, dancing and much more.

Overall, it was a huge success, raising £1,500 for St Helena Hospice, in Myland Hall Chase, Colchester.

Event - Lesley and the attendees raised £1,500 for St Helena Hospice (Image: Lesley Tanner)

Lesley is proud of how much money has been raised for the organisation, which provides specialist palliative and end of life care across north east Essex.

“The evening was a success at Frinton Golf club for St Helena Hospice," she said.

“Thanks to Tricks of the Trade as they entertained as attendees danced the night away.

“They dedicated their time to help me, along with the mentalist Sean Larter who is an extremely talented guy - his performance went down a treat.

“We raised over £1,500 which was fabulous.”

Busy - The packed-out event took place at Frinton Golf Club (Image: Lesley Tanner)

Lesley’s friend Dawn was cared for by St Helena Hospice during the final stages of her life.

Since her death several years ago, Lesley has continually done her best to raise funds for the hospice.

She has previously trekked part of the Great Wall of China, the Himalayas and Transylvania, and jumped out of a plane.

The organisation also helps support the bereaved adults and children who have been affected by their loved ones’ death.

Entertainment - Tricks of The Trade performed at the fundraiser (Image: Lesley Tanner)

Lesley has continued to raise money for the organisation because it relies "on donations”.

She is also eternally grateful to the kind staff of St Helena Hospice as they not only supported Dawn, but also others she has been close with.

“I also lost my friend’s father who was an amazing man called Tony Taylor, who died three years ago," she said.

“He was at the hospice in the most peaceful surroundings with the most amazing care.”

To find out more about St Helena Hospice click sthelena.org.uk/home.