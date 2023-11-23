The Sunspot, in Jaywick, now plays host to a number of market stall traders every Wednesday between 10am and 3pm.

The new development, which includes 24 commercial units, retail and office spaces, as well as a café, opened in autumn and has already hosted several market days.

Stallholders can set up their space in the covered market in the facility, which is run by Tendring Council, and sell a range of goods including seafood, cakes, confectionery, glassware, home décor and more.

All units and office spaces have been let and the café is now also up and running for members of the community to visit.

A special Christmas market, featuring a visit from Santa Claus, a choir and the turning on of the Christmas tree lights, will take place on Friday, December 8 between 6pm and 9pm.

Ivan Henderson, Tendring Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, said the market was already going from strength to strength.

“There is a rich history of markets and boot sales on the site or nearby, and we wanted to make sure we captured that essence when we developed the Sunspot,” Mr Henderson said.

“I’m pleased with the strong start the market has made – both in terms of numbers of traders and popularity with shoppers.

"I am confident this will continue to grow, particularly as we come round to the warmer months and see visitors holiday in the area.”