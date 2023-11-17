SAND in the road is causing chaos for drivers in a seaside town before the end of the school day.
Essex County Council's traffic control team says Church Road, Brightlingsea, is closed in both directions at Manor House Way because of a broken down lorry.
The incident happened outside the Colne Community School and College.
An eyewitness claims to have seen the lorry lose a wheel before shedding some of the sand it was carrying onto the road.
Essex Police is understood to be at the scene and has been contacted for further information.
