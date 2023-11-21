The Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society staged amazing performances of Frankenstein, written by Tim Kelley, who adapted Mary Shelley's classic horror tale.

The show, put on at the West Cliff Theatre, was full of amazing costumes, brilliant props, lighting and talented actors and actresses who made the show a pleasure to watch.

Fear - Two of the actors performing the amazing show (Image: Kevin Jay)

Speaking about the show's plot, a spokesman for the organisation said: "Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant young scientist, returns to his Swiss chateau to escape a terrible pursuer.

"No one can shake free the dark secret that terrifies him: not his mother, nor his fiancée, nor his best friend.

"Even the pleading of a gypsy girl accused of murdering Victor’s younger brother falls on deaf ears, for Victor has brought into being a creature made from pieces of the dead.

"The creature tracks Victor to his sanctuary to demand a bride to share its loneliness. Against his better judgement, Victor agrees and soon the household is invaded by murder, despair and terror."

Crew - The organisation has a full cast of talented people from make-up artists to actors (Image: Kevin Jay)

The Clacton Dramatic Society is believed to have been founded in the 1880s, when Clacton was still a new town.

Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society, as it is known today, however was formed in 1945, staging their first production at the West Cliff Theatre in 1947.

For more information head to: c-a-d-s.co.uk