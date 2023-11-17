Essex Police says it is looking for Susan Bartholomew, 63, who was reported missing on Thursday morning and remains missing despite extensive inquiries.

A force spokesman said: "We now know Susan has been using public transport [on Thursday] in London and also has links to Hertfordshire.

"Susan, pictured, is 5ft 6ins tall and has brown curly hair. We do not believe she is still carrying the bag she has in the image.

"We’re concerned for her welfare and we’re asking the public to report any sightings or any information on Susan’s whereabouts to us."

If you have information about Susan's whereabouts please call 101.