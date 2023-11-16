The National Animal Welfare Trust's Clacton branch is hosting a Festive Fayre at Weeley Village Hall, in Clacton Road, on December 3 from 3pm to 5pm.

There will be numerous stalls and gifts selling Christmas-themed goods, pet accessories, and there will also be a raffle.

It is hoping to raise much needed funds so the branch can continue to rescue and support dogs and cats in Clacton and across the county.