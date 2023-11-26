Jus’ Desserts offers a mouth-watering range of different desserts at its bar at Kingsway Plaza.

The eatery's menu is filled with milkshakes, waffles, pancakes and beverages, including vegan and gluten-free options as well as cakes and cheesecakes.

The cake restaurant was born out of a father-daughter dream and was turned into reality after the first nationwide lockdown.

Owner Mark Dowden said: “It’s something my daughter and I have been talking about for a few years and we just decided after the lockdown that it was time to give it a go.

“You can only regret something that you haven’t done, so we’ve decided to try. So far, it’s been something that I enjoy.

“I’ve always been into baking cakes, that’s my hobby, my passion and now it’s our business.”





The firm is now expanding into a new premises in Harwich's High Street in the hope it will become more visible and attract more customers who might not yet have heard of the dessert bar.

Mark added: “We’ve been in the Kingsway Plaza for three years and we’re basically the unit right to the back. It’s a small unit with about five tables.

“Business has been fairly good, but we still get people who are saying they didn’t know that we were there.



“The turnover has increased in the last three years so it’s probably now the time to get a slightly bigger shop and be on the High Street."

The new store will open in 2024 but before that, Mark and his team are looking ahead to the busy Christmas season.

Over the festive period the dessert bar will look at a number of custom orders for cheesecakes and cookie pies and juggle the works taking place at the new site.



Mark said: “Harwich is a seaside town at the end of the day and, unfortunately, it’s not always busy.

"We’re busier during the holidays but the weekdays could be a little busier, which I think we will be if we go onto the High Street.”

Jus’ Desserts is currently open Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm.