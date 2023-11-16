Essex Police says officers were called to High Street, Clacton, just after midnight on Monday, October 9 after the force received reports of a fire in the front of a building.

An investigation by firefighters indicated the fire at Second Chance Furniture had been started deliberately.

Despite the best efforts of a crew from Clacton fire station, the shop was left with severe smoke damage, though they prevented it from spreading to neighbouring flats.

Aftermath - Second Chance Furniture sustained significant damage (Image: Essex Fire and Rescue)

Inquiries by detectives remain ongoing and officers have now released an image of a man they’d like to question following the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are appealing for the public's help in connection with an ongoing investigation into a fire in Clacton.

“If you recognise [the man in the photo] or have any further information which could assist with this investigation, please contact us quoting reference number 15 of October 9.”

Reports can be made at essex.police.uk or by calling 101.

Anonymous reports can be made by calling FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558 or by visiting essex-fire.gov.uk/firestoppers.