Over the last 12 months Essex Police has carried out a series of policing initiatives across Tendring in the likes of Clacton, Jaywick, Frinton and Walton.

Clacton, for example, benefited from extra patrols, which were financed as part of a £1.1 million investment by Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex, Roger Hirst.

It is predicted by April 2024 more than 3,250 hours of extra patrols will have been recorded since August 2023.

The force has now said these schemes have resulted in reports of anti-social behaviour in the areas being reduced by almost half in the last year.

This is in spite of Clacton, Jaywick, Frinton and Walton usually seeing their population double in the summer months.

District commander chief inspector Ella Latham, said: “Residents see so many people arrive and worry that crime and anti-social behaviour will rise. And they may make certain assumptions, such as a group of people will be carrying knives or drugs.

“But they may be incorrect. Tendring is a safe place to live, work and visit.”

In the year to October 31, 978 fewer anti-social behaviour incidents were recorded, according to police statistics.

During the summer months of July and August, police in Tendring saw a drop in incidents reported, particularly those of domestic abuse, with 200 fewer reports than the year before.

CI Langham said: “Officers regularly patrol with the district council’s anti-social behaviour ambassadors.

“Together, we aim to get to the root causes of persistent offending, which often means getting people help and support from partner agencies to divert them from such behaviour.”

According to CI Langham, officers use their stop-and-search powers sparingly but will not hesitate when they suspect someone is carrying weapons, drugs or stolen property.

Stop and searches during July and August were increased by 11 per cent with just under a third having a positive outcome.

“When they do use stop and search, it’s to keep people safe and to deter people from carrying knives or dealing drugs in public. A knife can often be used against the person carrying it,” she said.

“Information from the public is vital to inform our operational activity. We need to know what you know.”