These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19.

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, the exit and entry slip roads at Junction 29 will be shut for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm to 5am.

Additionally, there are some continuing works on the Southbound way at Junctions 14 and 15 with their entry slip roads, as they are closed until 5am December 18 according to the National Highways website.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing, the West tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11pm to 5.30am.

M25

The M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 27 to 25 and an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 between 11pm and 5am.

Also on the anti-clockwise way there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 31 from 11pm to 5.30am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, November 18 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be continuing works until December 18 on the entry slip roads of Junctions 14 and 15.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex Junctions on this day.

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 and a carriageway closure between Junction 26 to 25 from 9pm until 6am.

There will also be continuing works until December 18 on the entry slip roads of Junctions 14 and 15.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way the Junction 28 link road to the A12 Northbound will be closed between 10.30pm and 5.30am.