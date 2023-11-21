The ACL Essex hub in St Osyth Road, Clacton, is hosting a Cost-of-Living Café on November 24 between 10am and 12pm.

During the get-together guests will be advised on how to cope with living costs and how to turn some everyday items into Christmas gifts.

The session is part of an interactive course to help residents negotiate difficult times through online, live and face-to-face courses and flexible learning classes across Essex.

ACL offers non-judgemental and supportive learning sessions facilitated to support families, parents and grandparents who are caring for a child or young person living in Essex.

It is the largest provider of adult education in the county and aims to provide learners with as many ways to flourish as possible.

In addition to offering courses in creative and cultural learning, it gives people the chance to gain qualifications and skills for employment and attend free workshops.

Childcare services and mental health and financial support are also available.

There is no need to book in advance for the Cost-of-Living Crisis Café event.