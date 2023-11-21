Legendary and unforgettable bands of the 60s era will be playing on the West Cliff Theatre's huge stage.

On March 22 next year, bands hailing from the golden age of music are coming together for a night of anthems and nostalgia.

One of the bands coming to put on a show is Dozy Beaky Mich & Tich, who lit up the music scene on their arrival in 1964.

With hits like Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend of Xanadu, the group were in the charts for 50 out of 52 weeks in 1966.

The Trems, a group with former members of The Tremeloes will also be making an appearance.

In 1963, the band came into prominence with their first worldwide number one hit, Twist and Shout and have been touring the world for the past 61 years.

Another band joining in on this sensational show is The Fortunes, with their 1964 hit single, Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential pirate radio station of the same name.

Other classics include, Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go, and The Fortunes still continue to tour the world today.

Faithfully carrying on the long tradition of the band, Alan Lovell will be leading The Swinging Blue Jeans who will also be performing at the West Cliff Theatre, with hits like Don't Make Me Over and Good Golly Miss Molly.

This band has history that spans back to the early 60's, with their first hit single Hippy Hippy Shake in 1963.

Another brilliant band taking to the stage is Vanity Fare, the band responsible for the worldwide classic song Hitchin A Ride which scored the band a number one on the Billboard 100 in the USA.

Formed in 1966, the harmonies of Vanity Fare a renowned throughout the sixties scene which makes them one of the best vocal groups still touring today.

These fast-moving and energetic sets will have you dancing and singing in the aisles as each group performs hit after hit.

The concert begins at 7.30pm and tickets cost £32.

