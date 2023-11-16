Walton welcomed district commander Commander Ella Latham and officers from the Community Policing Team.

They met with mayor Paul Clifton, deputy mayor Delyth Miles, councillor Ann Oxley and Tendring Council’s anti-social behaviour ambassador and community safety officer.

The meeting took place at the Walton Community Forum, where they discussed a range of local issues before embarking on a walk of the area where officers spoke to residents and business owners.

The latest visit comes after trips to Harwich, Jaywick, Brightlingsea and Clacton in recent weeks.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Future visits are planned in Frinton on November 22 as well as Manningtree and Lawford on December 4, please come over to speak with the team if you see us out and about.

“Thank you to the staff at the Walton Forum for their hospitality.”