Dolcie Gill, 7, took on a sponsored bounce in memory of Finley Rogers, who tragically died last year at the age of just three years old.

Finley was diagnosed with T-Cell leukaemia in January 2022. After going into remission in April he relapsed in August and died on October 19.

Inspired by her late friend, Dolcie bounced for one hour, non-stop, in a special Halloween outfit, fighting through the rain as she raised £1,000 for the Fearless Fin page and earned her Brownies charity badge.

Dolcie chose Halloween as she knew it was Finley’s favourite time of year.

The money raised will now be put towards the creation of Christmas and Easter hampers which will be donated to children at Colchester Hospital's and Addenbrookes Hospital's oncology departments.





Danielle Gill, Dolcie’s mum, said: “We are all extremely proud of Dolcie for raising so much money. Finley will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Dolcie was presented with her charity badge by the 3rd Frinton-on-Sea Brownie’s and Finley’s parents, Becky and Scott Rodgers, accompanied by their son Ollie.

In a Facebook post, Danielle has since shared her pride after her daughter’s fundraiser with a moving video.

“You have done it and we couldn’t be any more proud of you Dolcie. You chose a lovely thing to do for your Brownie badge,” Mrs Gill said in the video.

“You planned the outfit, the date and every little detail to make it perfect for Finley. You carried on in the pouring rain, even when it got hard, soaked head to toe.

“That is absolutely phenomenal. That will cover the cost of all the Christmas hampers for the oncology children in Addenbrookes and Colchester.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to message, sponsor and support Dolcie.”

Finley's mum Becky recently celebrated the release of her illustrated children’s book Fearless Fin with an event at Colchester Zoo at the beginning of November.

Fearless - Late Finley Rogers (Image: Public)

The book was written in memory of Finley and honours his legacy as a fun, kind and caring little boy and intends to help other young children and families who are going through a similar experience.