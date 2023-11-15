Officers were called to the M&S store in Arthur Ransome Way, Walton, at about 5.30pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, November 14, following reports of a theft from the store.

Police say two men entered the store and reportedly stole money from the till.

A member of staff attempted to stop the vehicle the two suspects were driving.

He was hit by the vehicle, sustaining "serious but not life-changing injuries".

Officers responded quickly and fast-paced enquiries located the suspect vehicle, and two men were arrested in London later in the evening.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, theft from a shop, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, possession of a bladed article in a public place, use of a motor vehicle without third-party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop.

Essex Police has said both men remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Now, the force is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any further information to contact them, quoting incident number 821 of November 14.

Reports can be made by submitting a report online or by using the Live Chat service.

Alternatively, you can call the police on 101 or report anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.