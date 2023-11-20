The Big Stroke Charity Christmas market is heading to Holland-on-Sea in bid to raise vital funding for the important work the charity does in caring for stroke survivors and their families.

The festive market, which is an annual event, will feature an elf cottage and crafts for children, as well as a special visit from Santa himself.

Everyone else can also take part in crafts sessions where Maria from Mansion House Florist will teach guests how to make a wreath for only £20, a fee which includes all materials.

The Christmas café will serve a range of treats and a number of stalls will offer books, gifts, baked goods and much more.

The Tendring Specialist Stroke Services provide therapeutic support, exercise, strength training, rehab and hydrotherapy.

They also offer support to help people affected by strokes regain living skills, as well as emotional counselling, including for families and carers.

Anyone interested in supporting the charity, which is looking for volunteers, can get in touch with Indi Allen at 01255 815905.

The Christmas market is taking place on November 26 between 10am and 3pm at the Holland-on-Sea Public Hall.