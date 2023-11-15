The UK’s only authentic Greek restaurant group, The Real Greek will be officially opening its doors to Braintree Village shoppers next month.

The opening marks the next phase in the restaurant group’s ambitious expansion plan, having launched in Glasgow Silverburn, Scotland earlier this year and in various UK cities in 2022, including Edinburgh, Manchester, Newcastle, Solihull, and Gloucester.

The restaurant will be located in the heart of the village and will offer diners an authentic menu from Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The restaurant will bring all the fun and energy of quintessential Greek dining to Braintree, perfect for families, dates, a get-together, and catchups with friends, accommodating indoor and outdoor seating for 158 covers.

It will add to Braintree Village's pre-existing mix of retail and dining, including Molton Brown, Levi’s, Nike, Costa Coffee, The Perfume Shop and Timberland.

Josef O’Sullivan, centre director at Braintree Village, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming The Real Greek to our food and beverage line-up just in time for the festive season.

"We are sure guests will love the new addition, and it will make the perfect place to stop off for a bite to eat while doing their Christmas shopping.”

The Real Greek Braintree will be opening on Monday, December 4 and will be offering a takeaway service via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat from January 2024.

The restaurant will also be offering Braintree Village visitors an exciting special offer the week before the official launch date.

From Tuesday, November 28, to Sunday, December 3, a limited number of diners will enjoy 50 per cent off main menu food.