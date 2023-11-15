HOMES in several north Essex villages have been left without electricity following an unexpected power cut.
UK Power Networks says it is aware of an outage affecting homes in the CO7 8 postcode area, which includes Alresford, Great Bentley, Little Bentley, and Thorrington.
Engineers are currently on site investigating a problem with a piece of electrical equipment which controls the power to nearby properties.
It is currently estimated the issue will be fixed between 10am and 11am today.
A statement on the energy company's website says: "We became aware of a power cut at 5.34am. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.
"We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.
"Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs."
