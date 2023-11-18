The Princes Theatre, in Station Road, will be hosting a preview showing of Aladdin before its official opening of the shows.

Taking place on December 8, the preview provides theatregoers with the first chance to see the stars run the performance in front of a live audience.

Mick Barry, Tendring Council cabinet member for leisure and public realm, said the exclusive first-look performance would a fun show to watch.

He said: “Although the cast put hours of effort into rehearsals, there’s nothing like that first show with an audience to gauge how the whole thing comes together.

“So not only do you get to be the first to see Aladdin, but you might also witness some real gems never to be seen again.

“At just £11 per ticket the preview is great value for money – so why not book now to enjoy this unique offer?”

Aladdin features a stellar cast including John Altman, known for playing ‘Nasty Nick’ in EastEnders, pop sensation Cleopatra Higgins, and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Graeme Matthews.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01255 686633 and electing Option 1.