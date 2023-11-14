Frinton-on-Sea's War Memorial Club organised the service to remember those who died during First World War and Second World War, as well as those who are facing international conflicts today.

The service was conducted by Rev Don Smith, with readings by club president Christopher Beach and chairman David Hansom.

The Jupiter Singers Choir, led by Pippa Collins, performed alongside a piper, who opened and closed the moving service.

The club said more than 300 residents attended the service, including the Brownies, Cubs, Scouts and Guides, as well as councillors, businesses and sports clubs in the area.

Together with Enigma Music Services, the club also held three shows over the weekend at the McGrigor Hall.

This included the Carradine’s Cockney Sing-a-long and two additional shows on Saturday performed by the Remembrance Review, starring Hugh Maynard, Pippa Colins, William Byrne and Jenny Lake, with John Collins, Seymour Matthews and Giles Watling.

The proceeds raised at the events will be donated to Armed Forces charity SSAFA, which supports serving personnel, veterans and their families in times of need.