TRAFFIC is being held on a major Essex road after reports of a vehicle fire.

Essex County Council's traffic control team says all traffic is currently being held on the London-bound carriageway of the M11 just after junction 9 for the A11.

As a result, traffic is building on the southbound A11 between Great Chesterford and the M11.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further information.

This is a breaking news story which will be updated as we receive more information.