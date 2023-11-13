TRAFFIC is being held on a major Essex road after reports of a vehicle fire.
Essex County Council's traffic control team says all traffic is currently being held on the London-bound carriageway of the M11 just after junction 9 for the A11.
As a result, traffic is building on the southbound A11 between Great Chesterford and the M11.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further information.
This is a breaking news story which will be updated as we receive more information.
