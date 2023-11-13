AN accident involving two vehicles has forced the closure of a north Essex road this afternoon.
Essex County Council's traffic control team says Little Clacton Road, Great Holland, is closed in both directions between Sladbury's Lane and the B1032 after the incident.
Great Holland – Little Clacton Road – CLOSED in both directions between Sladbury’s Lane and B1032 following an accident involving two vehicles.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 13, 2023
The closure was reported at 2.20pm today and speed sensors indicate traffic remains slow in Little Clacton Road and the surrounding roads.
The emergency services have been approached for further information.
This is a breaking news story which will be updated with more information as it is received.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here