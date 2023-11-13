Essex County Council's traffic control team says Little Clacton Road, Great Holland, is closed in both directions between Sladbury's Lane and the B1032 after the incident.

Great Holland – Little Clacton Road – CLOSED in both directions between Sladbury’s Lane and B1032 following an accident involving two vehicles. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 13, 2023

The closure was reported at 2.20pm today and speed sensors indicate traffic remains slow in Little Clacton Road and the surrounding roads.

The emergency services have been approached for further information.

