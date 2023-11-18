Having never been to Clacton Shopping Village before, I was surprised by the range of shops they had there.

There is a huge Home Bargains there which is packed out with Christmas decorations and seasonal treats.

Shops: range of different shops at the village (Image: Newsquest)

I went through the discount retailer looking for some winter decorations and of course came out with a few more items than I intended, including skincare bits and snacks.

There is also a decent Marks and Spencer’s outlet which stocks a huge range of clothing, with lots of offers and discounts available.

The shopping village also boasts one of the best baby shops I have seen around here, Little’Uns.

Range: variety of shops (Image: Newsquest)

The unique, independent shop opened in September 2020 and is also available online.

The family run business stocks a great range of baby and children items including clothing, toys, accessories and prams.

I was surprised to see iCandy prams and a range of well-known brands for youngsters including Clair de Lune and Tommee Tippee.

Snacks: food places to grab a bite to eat (Image: Newsquest)

Their prices were also very reasonable and my sister, who is a new mum, was very excited to see a range of knitted items.

There are also a number of places to grab some food and a drink from chain companies including Costa, Greggs and Subway.

I was impressed with the number of shops and also the range of items available.

Isles: Christmas items filled Home Bargains (Image: Newsquest)

There is a Card Factory, Beauty Outlet, The Fragrance Shop, The Gift Company, JD Sports and more.

There is also a big Home Bargains which has rows and rows of reasonably priced festive items.

As with any Home Bargains trip, you always come out with more than you bargained for.

Safety first: standing gingerbread man secured (Image: Newsquest)

My sister left with a large standing gingerbread man for her home and I found a few smaller Christmas decorations and some festive snacks.

I found the whole shopping experience very smooth as there are about 1,000 parking spaces.

There were no queues getting into the parking and no waiting to get out, as there have been in other shopping parks I’ve been to around Colchester.

Thanks: thank you for visiting Clacton Shopping Village (Image: Newsquest)

It’s a great local spot to pop to for some Christmas present and decoration staples, especially if you are looking for some reasonable prices.