The MP for Braintree has been announced as the new Secretary of State for Home Department, replacing Suella Braverman who was sacked from the role.

Cleverly has been the MP for Braintree since 2015, replacing Brooks Newmark.

It will not be the first role in cabinet for Mr Cleverly, who has already been Education Secretary and more recently Foreign Secretary.

The Rt Hon @JamesCleverly MP has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @ukhomeoffice pic.twitter.com/5evoQrZE5k — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 13, 2023

Mr Cleverly left No 10 shortly after 9.45am amid the ministerial reshuffle.

He has since said he is "honoured" to be taking on the role.

"The goal is clear. My job is to keep people in this country safe", Mr Cleverly added.

The Conservatives said Mr Sunak is carrying out a wider reshuffle which “strengthens his team in Government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron was also seen entering Downing Street.

Mr Cameron walked inside No 10 shortly before 9am amid the ministerial reshuffle.

He has since been announced as the new Foreign Secretary, replacing Mr Cleverly.

More to follow.