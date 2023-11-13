Pupils from Clacton County High School, Clacton Coastal Academy, Colchester Institute, Colchester Academy and The Sixth Form College attended interactive workshops at the Colchester campus.



Organised by the university’s outreach team, the ‘Greenest Generation’ event saw students learn from researchers and eco experts to mark Green Careers Week while also showing the teenagers how they can fight the climate crisis.

Edge Hotel School revealed the carbon footprint of common foods, with insects then offered up as a treat for the winner of a quiz.

The School of Life Sciences showed how to clean up oil spills and Harwich-based Galloper Wind Farm showcased their vital work.

In addition, Colchester Zoo explained how rare animal pelts were traded on the black market.

The work was part of a bigger NHS project funded by the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board to showcase green skills.

Organiser Olivia Solanke, outreach officer, said: “This was a great event that really showed how the work at the University of Essex has a positive impact on the environment.

“It was a great celebration of Green Careers Week and were honoured to welcome 104 bright teenagers onto our campus.

“We really wanted to show them how they can make a difference on the world and I’m so proud of the teams from our own Life Science and Sustainability department in addition to the Galloper Wind Farm, Colchester Zoo, Writtle College and Adult Learning Community.

“It was a really exciting day, full of fun, learning and discovering.”