Ed Storey, a former St Osyth Primary School and Tendring High School pupil, has been teaching for 21 years.

In 2003, Ed left Clacton to start teaching at Shanghai High School, in China, where he stayed until 2005.

After Shanghai, Ed moved to Massachusetts, USA, where he continued his teaching career.

Ed had begun his career as a teaching assistant at Holland Park Primary School and says former headmaster Dan Ryan was a huge inspiration.

He said: “Mr Ryan’s ability to generate a positive environment for his teachers and students in addition to creating and embracing opportunities for success for the whole community was incredible."

"Every single student was included and celebrated under his tenureship."

"I have carried his passion and drive for education with me ever since.”

Friends - Ed and The Three Jays (Image: Ed Storey)

In 2018, Ed was involved in opening a new school in New Hampshire.

He helped to open Windham Woods School which is sat on 250,000 acres of woodlands and specialises in teaching students with dyslexia and ADHD.

Over the years the school has grown substantially, from just 47 students in its first year, to 181 students in its fifth year.

Ed is the school's director and a teacher who plans on retiring at the school.

He will be returning to Clacton in December to visit parents Stephen and Ruby Storey.

He will also be bringing three of his American friends, known as the 'Three Jay's - Justin, Jill and Jen - for their first trip to Britain.

He has arranged tickets for Colchester United's match against Crawley Town and for the group to see the plaque at the former home of Christopher Jones, the captain of the Pilgrim Fathers' famous Mayflower ship.

Ed's grandfather, Capt Edward Storey, was also a respected teacher and deputy headmaster of Clacton County High School for several decades before his retirement in 1976.