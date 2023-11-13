Clacton-based group Wiggle It held an evening of belly dancing to raise money for Children In Need.

The group was determined to raise money for such a good cause to mark their 21st year of putting on shows at the Brotherhood Hall, in St Osyth Road.

Colourful - Wiggle it dancing their hearts out (Image: Wiggle It)

Belly-dancers from as far away as Southend and Sussex and performers of all skill levels travelled miles to join in.

A raffle and fundraising saw the group raise a whopping £800.

Wiggle It meets at the hall every Wednesday from 7.15pm to 8.15pm and has been going for more than two decades.

Founder Julie Deemer said: "I started the Wiggle it belly dancing group 21 years ago as a way to get fit again after having my children.

"It’s a fantastic ‘all over’ exercise which is fun, plus we get to dress up and we absolutely love the music.

"I have a wonderful group of ladies that have been with me and, along with my beginners, we range in age from eight to 80.

"Dance is all about having fun and making friends."

The group will be accepting new members from January 3 next year.

For more information contact Julie on 07511963927.