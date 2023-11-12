Civic dignitaries received a salute from the parade of veterans and local community groups at Clacton Town Hall, before it marched to the town’s war memorial in the Seafront Gardens led by an Air Cadet band.

Rev David Lower led a Service of Remembrance at the memorial with hymns accompanied by the Salvation Army band – while bugler Ellie Bould from Tendring Brass played the Last Post and Reveille.

Wreathes were laid by dignitaries and veterans’ groups representatives.

Gary Scott, chairman of Tendring Council, performed a reading during the service and thanked everyone who came along.

“We always have a strong turnout in Clacton for Remembrance Sunday, with people from across the generations coming together to pay their respects to the fallen, and those who have served in the Armed Forces,” he said.

Youngsters at the ceremony with a standard bearer (Image: Tendring Council)

“Together we commemorate sacrifices made in conflict over many years and pledge that we will remember them.”

Dan Casey, president of the Clacton Royal British Legion and Tendring Council vice-chairman and Armed Forces champion, added: “Remembrance Sunday is a poignant and important occasion, particularly the act of commitment part of the service - ‘We will remember them’.

“We must never forget those who go into conflict for us, or the damaged caused by war, and also make sure this is passed down to future generations so that they learn it too.

“It means so much to all those who have served, whether currently, recently or many years ago, to see so many people come to join this event, and I thank them for doing so.

"In particular I was pleased to see attendees come from all age groups as all generations remembered the sacrifices made for the freedoms everyone benefits from today.”