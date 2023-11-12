A VOLUNTEER RNLI crew jumped to action after reports of a person in the water by Clacton Pier.
On Monday November 6, the crew launched their D-Class Inshore Lifeboat ‘Damar’s Pride’ into slight sea state in the dark with poor visibility.
They headed immediately to the East side of the pier and upon arrival, found the person was already ashore in the care of Essex Police.
The volunteer crew conducted a brief welfare check and the person was found to be well.
From there, the person was escorted to a waiting East of England ambulance where they were taken to assess their support needs.
A RNLI spokesman said: “We were called to help search for a person in the water and was pleased to see the casualty was already ashore when we arrived shortly after the call.
“Due to the stormy and unpredictable weather along our coastline we are experiencing at present, we urge everyone to take extra care when around the shoreline.
"If you see anyone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here