On Monday November 6, the crew launched their D-Class Inshore Lifeboat ‘Damar’s Pride’ into slight sea state in the dark with poor visibility.

They headed immediately to the East side of the pier and upon arrival, found the person was already ashore in the care of Essex Police.

The volunteer crew conducted a brief welfare check and the person was found to be well.

From there, the person was escorted to a waiting East of England ambulance where they were taken to assess their support needs.

A RNLI spokesman said: “We were called to help search for a person in the water and was pleased to see the casualty was already ashore when we arrived shortly after the call.

“Due to the stormy and unpredictable weather along our coastline we are experiencing at present, we urge everyone to take extra care when around the shoreline.

"If you see anyone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard”.