It was reported the man in his 20s was assaulted near to the Metro Bank shortly before 2.20am on October 15.

He was left with injuries to his head, neck and shoulders.

Police have now released CCTV imagery of two people they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote the crime reference number 42/186371/23 and let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service.”

Alternatively, you can call Essex Police on 101 or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



