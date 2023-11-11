On Sunday, November 5, the crew launched their D-Class ILB (Inshore Lifeboat) D849 ‘Damar’s Pride’ and headed immediately to the area.

They conducted a thorough shoreline search through to the Martello Holiday Park area and no casualty was located.

Communications from the UK Coastguard relayed a message that the casualty was safe and well in the care of Essex Police.

The crew were then stood down and returned to the lifeboat station.